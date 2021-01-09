Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Reaches $9.82 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $350,442.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00700514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.