Waves Market Capitalization Hits $614.55 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00014398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $614.55 million and approximately $112.68 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003519 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,018,650 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

