WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0417

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $61.65 million and approximately $851,604.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035035 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,740,998,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,204,892 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

