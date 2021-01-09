WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.0905

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One WazirX token can now be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $21.16 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00218545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00052496 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

