Webchain Market Capitalization Hits $59,430.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX and EscoDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00362814 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC, RaisEX, Coinroom, EscoDEX and ChaoEX . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.