Webcoin Market Cap Hits $18,303.04 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $24.68. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $18,303.04 and $863.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.81 or 0.04184443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.00291517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

