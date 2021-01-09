Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 104,124 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,124 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.56% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after acquiring an additional 326,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

BJ stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.