Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 400,766 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,554,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.51% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 73.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 37.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.