Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 448,651 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 448,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,112,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.66% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Crocs by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 437,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $66.78 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

