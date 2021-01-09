Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.51% of Toll Brothers worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

