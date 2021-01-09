Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.50% of New York Community Bancorp worth $24,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.89 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

