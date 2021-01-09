Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 1,618 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $30,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 19.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in AutoZone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,252.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,163.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,168.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,267.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,720 shares of company stock worth $59,423,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

