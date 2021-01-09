Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,557 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

