Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.17.

ANTM opened at $337.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.67.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

