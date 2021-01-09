Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Lennar worth $29,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1,626.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Lennar by 87.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $785,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

NYSE:LEN opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.