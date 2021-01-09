Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of AmerisourceBergen worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,982,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after acquiring an additional 383,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

