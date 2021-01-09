Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $22.71 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,051 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of Lincoln National worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

