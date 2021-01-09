Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $22.96 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.39% of MSA Safety worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $155.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $139,630.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

