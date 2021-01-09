Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $23.03 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,482 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Equitable worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Equitable by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EQH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

