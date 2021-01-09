Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $24.11 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.32% of Voya Financial worth $24,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

