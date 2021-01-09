Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $27.85 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.86% of EQT worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NYSE EQT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.