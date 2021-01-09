Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $28.03 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

