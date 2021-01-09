Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $28.04 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Best Buy worth $28,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.