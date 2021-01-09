Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $28.56 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,349 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of The Kraft Heinz worth $28,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

KHC opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

