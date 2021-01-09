Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $29.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,280 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.49% of The Providence Service worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,592,000 after purchasing an additional 54,335 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth $11,082,000.

NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,615.40 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRSC shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Providence Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Providence Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

