Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $29.78 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,445 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.24% of TreeHouse Foods worth $29,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

