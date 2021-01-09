Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $30 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,832 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of Garmin worth $29,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Garmin by 10.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $121.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

