Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,729 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.