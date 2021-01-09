Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. BidaskClub lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

