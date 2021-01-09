Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.75% of Murphy USA worth $28,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,556,000 after purchasing an additional 239,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 81,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

