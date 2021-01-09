Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $28.20 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 467,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 834.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

