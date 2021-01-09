Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $30.31 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,313,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.20% of NVR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NVR by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in NVR by 140.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NVR by 12.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,930.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,095.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3,965.19. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $56.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,860.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

