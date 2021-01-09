Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.33% of RH worth $29,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RH by 148.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

RH opened at $484.45 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $499.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

