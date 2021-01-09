Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,128,519 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.58% of SLM worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

