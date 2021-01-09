Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 25,168 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of State Street worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 98,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

