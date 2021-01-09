Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 6,041 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. BidaskClub raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

