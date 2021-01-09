Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $25,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $214.10 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

