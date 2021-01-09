Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,978 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.