Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 115,649 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,649 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of KeyCorp worth $24,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 308.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

