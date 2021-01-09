Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,950 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.32% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $29,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,559.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 160,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

In related news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $161.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

