Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 15,617 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.96% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $28,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after buying an additional 203,780 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 566,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 565,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFC stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

