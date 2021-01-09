Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 20,525 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after purchasing an additional 587,393 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 479,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 52,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 214,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 55,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

PFE stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.