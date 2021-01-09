Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 21,322 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,322 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.37% of Deckers Outdoor worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,813 shares of company stock worth $22,154,116 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $314.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.26 and its 200 day moving average is $236.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $320.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

