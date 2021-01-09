Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 22,138 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.47% of Science Applications International worth $25,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

SAIC opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.