Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 31,319 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of Williams-Sonoma worth $28,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

