Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 40,745 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,745 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.70% of EnerSys worth $24,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 43.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 27.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENS. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

