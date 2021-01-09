Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,910 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 755,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 824.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 186,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 165,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

