Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 81,747 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,747 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

