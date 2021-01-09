Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $28.07 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,279,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,074,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.31% of The Western Union at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Western Union by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 626,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,125 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in The Western Union by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

WU opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

