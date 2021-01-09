Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,261,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,680,000 after acquiring an additional 99,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $83.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

